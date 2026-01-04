Global Reactions Erupt Over U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Amidst the turmoil in Venezuela following recent U.S. military actions, world leaders and organizations have weighed in with a spectrum of reactions, primarily emphasizing international law. French President Emmanuel Macron urged for a peaceful and democratic transition, recognizing President Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia's role in this process.

On the other hand, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the complexity of the legal assessment, emphasizing the necessity of abiding by international law. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refrained from recognizing the Maduro regime but condemned the intervention for its breach of international standards.

Global leaders from China to Canada and beyond have called for de-escalation and adherence to legal and democratic frameworks. The responses collectively highlight a critical moment for international diplomacy, underscoring the global community's vested interest in Venezuela's future.