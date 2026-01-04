Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Ghosh and Cricket Controversy: Bangladesh Unrest Sparks Political and Sports Debate

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed concern over Bangladesh's unrest and supported BCCI's decision to release Mustafizur Rahman from KKR. Congress leaders criticized mixing politics with sports, highlighting nationalism and commercial interests. The political debate grows amid Bangladesh's troubling situation and its impact on Indian cricket policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:34 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has voiced his distress over the troubling developments in Bangladesh, expressing sadness shared by people in West Bengal over alleged atrocities against Hindus. Ghosh emphasized the need for elections to restore normalcy, urging the Bangladesh government to take action.

Amid these tensions, controversy arose as the BCCI requested Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. Ghosh supported this decision, drawing parallels with the exclusion of Pakistani players from Indian leagues, leading to political reactions in India.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Priyank Kharge criticized the move, arguing that sports should be free from political disputes. They questioned the BCCI's decision and accused the ruling government of using nationalism for commercial gains, intensifying the ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

