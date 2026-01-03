Rising Tensions: Mustafizur Rahman's Release from IPL Sparks Controversy

Amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The decision comes after violent protests sparked by a factory worker's death in Bangladesh.

Protests erupted outside Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi following the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. The political climate has further deteriorated since Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi amidst protests in 2024.

Rahman, a seasoned IPL player, was recently signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for 92 million Indian rupees ($1.02 million). His potential release adds uncertainty to the upcoming IPL season, starting March 26, with India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the Twenty20 World Cup in February.