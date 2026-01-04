China Urges U.S. to Free Venezuelan Leader
China's foreign ministry called for the immediate release of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States. It urged resolution through dialogue, emphasizing their safety and claiming that their deportation breached international laws and norms.
- China
China's foreign ministry has demanded the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife immediately, urging for dialogue-driven resolutions to Venezuela's situation.
According to a statement on the ministry's website, the U.S. should prioritize the personal safety of both Maduro and his spouse.
China condemned their deportation, asserting it contravenes international law and established norms.
