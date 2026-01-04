Left Menu

China Urges U.S. to Free Venezuelan Leader

China's foreign ministry called for the immediate release of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States. It urged resolution through dialogue, emphasizing their safety and claiming that their deportation breached international laws and norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:35 IST
China's foreign ministry has demanded the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife immediately, urging for dialogue-driven resolutions to Venezuela's situation.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, the U.S. should prioritize the personal safety of both Maduro and his spouse.

China condemned their deportation, asserting it contravenes international law and established norms.

