Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelans are grappling with uncertainty after the US military reportedly captured President Nicolás Maduro. This move comes after years of resistance from the strongman, despite coup attempts, army mutinies, protests, and sanctions. Delcy Rodríguez, former Vice President under Maduro, has been named interim president by Venezuela's high court.

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Rodríguez, suggesting she is committed to improving Venezuela's future. Controversially, Trump dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, as lacking the support to govern, further fueling tensions within the nation.

As Caracas experiences fear and unrest, the Venezuelan military remains defiant, calling for unity and resistance against US pressures. Meanwhile, Rodríguez denies any betrayal of Maduro, and the constitutional path forward remains unclear amidst ongoing debates about legitimacy and international intervention.

