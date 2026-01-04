Left Menu

Liberty Chants in Doral: Venezuelan Exiles Celebrate a New Dawn

Venezuelan exiles in South Florida celebrated a US military operation that deposed Nicolás Maduro. Joyful gatherings, marked by chants and flag-waving, highlighted hopes for reunification with loved ones and a brighter future for their troubled homeland. The community anticipates a transformative era under temporary US governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doral | Updated: 04-01-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid chants of 'liberty' and a sea of Venezuelan flags, South Florida became a hub of celebration for Venezuelan exiles after the US military deposed Nicolás Maduro. The sentiment expressed by the community was one of hope for reunification and a prosperous future for their homeland.

The operation, a result of prolonged US pressure, marked a potential turning point for many Venezuelans who have faced years of separation from loved ones. Joyous gatherings in Doral, a Miami suburb, showcased the community's excitement for change as they sang, danced, and rallied together.

With the US government set to temporarily oversee Venezuela's transition, exiles anticipate a significant shift. The community remains optimistic that US intervention will pave the way for Venezuela's recovery and stability, fostering democratic safeguards and ending years of authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

