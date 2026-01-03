Left Menu

EU's Support for Venezuela's Democratic Transition

The European Union is committed to supporting a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU emphasizes respect for international law and the UN Charter as fundamental components of any solution for Venezuela.

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to standing by the people of Venezuela in their quest for a peaceful and democratic transition. This declaration comes from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke on the situation on Saturday.

Von der Leyen stressed the importance of adhering to international law and the UN Charter, underscoring the EU's dedication to supporting Venezuela through a democratic transition amidst ongoing challenges.

The European Commission closely monitors developments in Venezuela, advocating for a resolution that respects international norms and offers hope for a democratic future for the country.

