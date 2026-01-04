Shakuni Choudhary: A Lifetime in Service Celebrated

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored veteran politician Shakuni Choudhary on his 90th birthday during a gathering attended by key political figures. Choudhary, a pillar in Bihar's political landscape and father of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, has served the state both as a minister and an army officer.

Speaking at the event, Samrat Choudhary highlighted his father's three-decade-long career, underscoring his efforts to integrate different societal factions and his leadership from grassroots to parliamentary levels. Samrat expressed his desire for his father's continued blessings and acknowledged the presence of Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries.

Choudhary's political journey began as an independent MLA in 1985, leading to associations with prominent parties, including the Indian National Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal. His career includes both legislative roles and ministerial duties under Rabri Devi's administration, along with a term as a Lok Sabha member from Khagaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)