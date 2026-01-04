People's Mandate vs. Opposition: Fadnavis Defends Unopposed Mahayuti Wins

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Sunday that the mandate of the people will triumph even if opposition parties challenge the unopposed election of Mahayuti candidates in court. Despite facing allegations of using threats and money, Fadnavis remains confident in the alliance's victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies secured 68 seats unopposed in the upcoming municipal corporation elections on January 15. Opposition parties accused them of coercion, but Fadnavis counters, emphasizing a diverse range of winners, including independents and Muslim candidates.

During a roadshow in Chandrapur, Fadnavis, alongside other prominent BJP leaders, appealed to voters to reject corruption and choose the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Promising transparent governance and development, Fadnavis highlighted a substantial Rs 50,000 crore allocation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urban development in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)