Supreme Court's Decision a 'Big Slap' on Congress Over Delhi Riots Case
The BJP criticized the Congress for supporting Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were denied bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. BJP spokespersons urged Congress to apologize for supporting divisive forces and accused them of portraying the accused as victims.
The BJP on Monday strongly criticized the Congress following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The BJP described the court's decision as a significant blow to the Congress for allegedly supporting divisive forces.
Labeling Khalid and Imam as symbols of division, the BJP accused the Congress of misrepresenting them as victims to protect its interests. The Supreme Court's decision upheld the charges against the pair, while other activists were granted bail.
The BJP has demanded a public apology from the Congress for backing those it terms the 'tukde-tukde gang'. BJP spokespersons argue that the riots were deliberately orchestrated as part of a broader anti-India sentiment.
