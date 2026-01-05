Supreme Court's Decision a 'Big Slap' on Congress Over Delhi Riots Case

The BJP on Monday strongly criticized the Congress following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The BJP described the court's decision as a significant blow to the Congress for allegedly supporting divisive forces.

Labeling Khalid and Imam as symbols of division, the BJP accused the Congress of misrepresenting them as victims to protect its interests. The Supreme Court's decision upheld the charges against the pair, while other activists were granted bail.

The BJP has demanded a public apology from the Congress for backing those it terms the 'tukde-tukde gang'. BJP spokespersons argue that the riots were deliberately orchestrated as part of a broader anti-India sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)