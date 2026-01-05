Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' Against Scheme Replacement
The Congress is set to launch the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' movement to protest against the central government's replacement of MGNREGA with VB-G-RAM-G. The party claims the new scheme undermines a crucial program for rural employment initiated in 2005 by the UPA government.
The Congress party has announced a statewide protest titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' following the central government's decision to replace the MGNREGA with a new scheme named Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G).
Implemented in 2005 by the UPA-led government, MGNREGA provided a vital employment guarantee to the rural populace living below the poverty line. The Congress alleges that altering the program's name and structure does an injustice to the millions who rely on it.
Congress state president Shivakumar emphasized the significance of the program and conveyed plans for a nationwide movement to protect it, urging all party members, including MPs and MLAs, to attend a pivotal meeting set for August 8 to discuss the protest's framework.
