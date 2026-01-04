Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray Cousins Unite Amidst Election Tensions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have allied out of fear of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Mumbai municipal elections. Fadnavis criticized the duo, questioning their commitment to development and highlighting old alliances with anti-Vande Mataram groups.
Maharashtra is abuzz as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis critiques Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for joining forces before the January 15 Mumbai municipal elections.
According to Fadnavis, their unity stems from fear of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, casting doubts on their commitment to development.
In a campaign rally, Fadnavis highlighted a newly released campaign song, pointing towards alleged past misgovernance, while welcoming former Mayor Shubha Raul to the BJP.
