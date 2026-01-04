Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray Cousins Unite Amidst Election Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have allied out of fear of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Mumbai municipal elections. Fadnavis criticized the duo, questioning their commitment to development and highlighting old alliances with anti-Vande Mataram groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:13 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray Cousins Unite Amidst Election Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is abuzz as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis critiques Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for joining forces before the January 15 Mumbai municipal elections.

According to Fadnavis, their unity stems from fear of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, casting doubts on their commitment to development.

In a campaign rally, Fadnavis highlighted a newly released campaign song, pointing towards alleged past misgovernance, while welcoming former Mayor Shubha Raul to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
2
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States
3
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026