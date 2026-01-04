Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray Cousins Unite Amidst Election Tensions

Maharashtra is abuzz as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis critiques Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for joining forces before the January 15 Mumbai municipal elections.

According to Fadnavis, their unity stems from fear of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, casting doubts on their commitment to development.

In a campaign rally, Fadnavis highlighted a newly released campaign song, pointing towards alleged past misgovernance, while welcoming former Mayor Shubha Raul to the BJP.

