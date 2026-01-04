Left Menu

US Deposes Maduro: Venezuela's Future in Uncertain Turmoil

The United States has overthrown Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York to face charges related to narco-terrorism. This military operation has sparked controversy over its legality, drawing comparisons to past US interventions. Protests have erupted across America, emphasizing the contentious nature of this regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:11 IST
US Deposes Maduro: Venezuela's Future in Uncertain Turmoil
Maduro
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

A tenuous calm blankets Venezuela following a US military operation that ousted President Nicolas Maduro, who now faces criminal charges in New York. President Donald Trump declared that the US will manage the South American nation and exploit its vast oil potential for international sales.

After their arrival in New York, Maduro and his wife confront accusations of narco-terrorism conspiracy. This decisive action marks the culmination of a vigorous Trump administration campaign against Venezuela's autocratic leader, echoing America's past regime change initiatives, such as the 2003 Iraq invasion. Legal authorities are debating the operation's legality, executed without congressional consent, while Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez insists that the US release Maduro, declaring him the legitimate leader as her nation's judiciary names her the interim president.

The reaction has been swift and global. Iran's foreign ministry criticized the US's 'illegal attack,' and America's protests against Trump's actions are spreading nationwide, organized by groups like Indivisible. Political leaders, including US Senator Chuck Grassley and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, voice both support and strong opposition, highlighting the strategic and moral complexities of the US's recent moves in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for wo...

 India
3
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026