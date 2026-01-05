Mumbai Man Arrested in Delhi Kidnapping Saga: Loan Dispute Unraveled
A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Guddu Saroj in northwest Delhi. The abduction was linked to a loan dispute. Police rescued the victim from Maharashtra’s Jalna district, arresting Gyaneshwar Chavhan. Efforts continue to apprehend other suspects involved.
A man from Maharashtra has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping to recover a loan in northwest Delhi, authorities confirmed Monday.
Gyaneshwar Chavhan, 40, was detained over the Christmas period for abducting Guddu Saroj. The arrest followed a December 27 tip-off near Azadpur Mandi, northwest Delhi.
Police tracked the kidnap's origins using CCTV and traced the vehicle to Chavhan's Jalna district. Although locals resisted law enforcement, police rescued the victim and continue to pursue additional suspects.
