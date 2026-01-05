Left Menu

Punjab Youth Congress Criticizes New Employment Law

Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra criticizes the BJP government for undermining MGNREGA through the new VB-G RAM G Act. Mohindra claims it weakens legal work rights, burdens states like Punjab financially, and undermines local governance. The Youth Congress plans protests against the Act.

Punjab Youth Congress Criticizes New Employment Law
The President of the Punjab Youth Congress, Mohit Mohindra, has launched a fierce criticism of the BJP-led Central government's recent legislative actions, condemning what he calls a 'systematic attack' on MGNREGA, a lifeline for rural workers.

During a press briefing, Mohindra stated that the newly-minted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act is a facade for employment expansion. He argues that this Act dismantles the legal assurances previously ensured by MGNREGA, turning rights into discretionary benefits.

Mohindra emphasized that the new legislation places an unfair financial burden on states like Punjab, removing grassroots democratic processes and undermining the economic stability for rural households. The Youth Congress plans statewide marches to rally against these changes.

