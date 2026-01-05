Siddaramaiah Set to Surpass Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Siddaramaiah is poised to become Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister, surpassing D Devaraj Urs. He reflects on his journey from socially backward roots to breaking political records and discusses contemporary challenges, including GST compensation issues and potential cabinet reshuffles amid ongoing investigations.
Siddaramaiah is on the brink of overtaking D Devaraj Urs to become Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister, a milestone he attributes to the people's support. Urs previously served for 7 years and 239 days, while Siddaramaiah will reach 7 years and 240 days on this upcoming Wednesday.
Reflecting on his political journey, Siddaramaiah highlighted his humble beginnings compared to Urs, who belonged to the ruling class. He also shared insight into his political career, noting his participation in 13 elections and emphasizing that records are meant to be broken, drawing a parallel with sports figures like Virat Kohli.
The Chief Minister addressed issues such as GST compensation disputes causing financial strain on the state and criticized changes to the MGNREGA scheme. He also touched on state politics, cabinet reshuffles, and ongoing investigations into recent violence, voicing concerns over constitutional rights and fiscal policies.
