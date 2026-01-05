Democracy Under Siege: Allegations Against Maharashtra's Mahayuti

The political climate in Maharashtra is heating up as allegations of democratic subversion arise. Harshwardhan Sapkal, chief of the Maharashtra Congress, has accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of compromising municipal elections. He claims that coercion, threats, and financial manipulation are being employed to secure uncontested victories.

Sapkal pointed fingers at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers for purportedly orchestrating a 'power grab' that subverts the principles of free and fair elections. In a press conference, Sapkal alleged that opposition candidates are being obstructed from filing nominations with the help of civic authorities.

Sapkal has called out Rahul Narwekar, Assembly Speaker, for allegedly abusing his constitutional position. The Congress is urging the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly, backed by CCTV evidence. This political tussle arrives amid wider intra-coalition tensions and accusations of irregularities in Pune's civic bodies.

