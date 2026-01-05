Democracy Under Siege: Allegations Against Maharashtra's Mahayuti
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP-led Mahayuti of undermining democratic processes in municipal elections through intimidation and money power. Allegations include threats to opposition candidates and misuse of constitutional positions. The Congress demands action from the Election Commission, citing evidence of misconduct.
- Country:
- India
The political climate in Maharashtra is heating up as allegations of democratic subversion arise. Harshwardhan Sapkal, chief of the Maharashtra Congress, has accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of compromising municipal elections. He claims that coercion, threats, and financial manipulation are being employed to secure uncontested victories.
Sapkal pointed fingers at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers for purportedly orchestrating a 'power grab' that subverts the principles of free and fair elections. In a press conference, Sapkal alleged that opposition candidates are being obstructed from filing nominations with the help of civic authorities.
Sapkal has called out Rahul Narwekar, Assembly Speaker, for allegedly abusing his constitutional position. The Congress is urging the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly, backed by CCTV evidence. This political tussle arrives amid wider intra-coalition tensions and accusations of irregularities in Pune's civic bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- democracy
- BJP
- Congress
- Sapkal
- elections
- Narwekar
- Mahayuti
- municipal
- corruption
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections
MNS Demands Probe into Unopposed Elections Allegations
BJP Sets Stage for Zilla Parishad Elections with 26 Official Candidates
Unopposed Elections Spark Democratic Debate in Maharashtra
Tripura CM Rallies Support for BJP Amid Upcoming Tribal Council Elections