BJP's Ghosh Challenges Mamata Amidst Voter Roll Dispute

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of obstructing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, citing fear of losing in upcoming elections. Mamata challenges Election Commission over voter list issues. Tensions rise as West Bengal prepares for 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:24 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attempting to halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to her fear of defeat in upcoming elections. Ghosh claimed this process will be implemented across West Bengal and will expose fake voters.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh stated, "Mamata Banerjee wants to stop SIR at any cost. Why are you so scared? Are you afraid that if SIR is completed, you will lose? If that's the case, your defeat is certain." He emphasized the determination of West Bengal's citizens to vote against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee expressed serious concerns about the SIR process in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She accused Election Commission officials of misusing IT systems to delete voter names without authorization, demanding full accountability for any improper actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

