BJP's Ghosh Challenges Mamata Amidst Voter Roll Dispute

On Monday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attempting to halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to her fear of defeat in upcoming elections. Ghosh claimed this process will be implemented across West Bengal and will expose fake voters.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh stated, "Mamata Banerjee wants to stop SIR at any cost. Why are you so scared? Are you afraid that if SIR is completed, you will lose? If that's the case, your defeat is certain." He emphasized the determination of West Bengal's citizens to vote against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee expressed serious concerns about the SIR process in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She accused Election Commission officials of misusing IT systems to delete voter names without authorization, demanding full accountability for any improper actions.

