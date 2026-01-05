Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the legacy of former chief minister Kalyan Singh, celebrating his tenure marked by good governance and a nationalist mission. Speaking on Singh's 94th birth anniversary, Adityanath praised his contributions to restoring order and advancing development in the state.

Singh, fondly known as 'Babuji,' became the first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991. He navigated the state through a period rife with lawlessness and administrative chaos, as government schemes often failed to reach marginalized communities. Under his leadership, the public began to perceive a shift towards better governance.

Singh's commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, as well as his dedication to the principles of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, solidified his legacy in Indian politics. Despite his passing in 2021, Singh's influence remains significant in shaping both the BJP's strategy and the development of Uttar Pradesh.

