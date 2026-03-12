BJP Strategizes for West Bengal and Kerala Assembly Polls

The central election committee of the BJP convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Thursday, focusing on candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Kerala.

Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Union Minister J P Nadda, participated in these crucial discussions. Sources indicate an extensive review of candidates for roughly 160 assembly seats in West Bengal, with around 140 candidates finalized. An earlier meeting took place at Nadda's residence, attended by key leaders including West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The party's central committee, poised to reconvene, will finalize candidates for the remaining seats in West Bengal's 294-constituency assembly. Concurrent deliberations on Kerala's upcoming elections were highlighted. Assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are projected for April, with official schedules expected soon.

