Left Menu

BJP's Badlav Rally: A Call for Positive Change in Punjab

The BJP is set to hold a 'Badlav Rally' in Moga, Punjab, on March 14, with Amit Shah addressing the gathering. The rally aims to promote positive change and development, drawing participation from various societal sections. Key party leaders have been mobilizing workers for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:19 IST
BJP's Badlav Rally: A Call for Positive Change in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a significant political event in Punjab, the 'Badlav Rally', scheduled for March 14. The rally, to be held at Killi Chahal in Moga, aims to underscore the party's commitment to positive change and development in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the rally, which is expected to garner a large turnout from various sections of society, including farmers, youth, and numerous party supporters from across Punjab. Key BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha vice-president Paramjit Singh Kainth, have been proactively mobilizing support for this event.

The rally promises to be a platform for promoting transparency, good governance, and a development-focused agenda, reflecting the BJP's strategic vision for Punjab. With increased participation anticipated, it seeks to convey a strong message of transformation to the people of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026