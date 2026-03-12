BJP's Badlav Rally: A Call for Positive Change in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a significant political event in Punjab, the 'Badlav Rally', scheduled for March 14. The rally, to be held at Killi Chahal in Moga, aims to underscore the party's commitment to positive change and development in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the rally, which is expected to garner a large turnout from various sections of society, including farmers, youth, and numerous party supporters from across Punjab. Key BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha vice-president Paramjit Singh Kainth, have been proactively mobilizing support for this event.

The rally promises to be a platform for promoting transparency, good governance, and a development-focused agenda, reflecting the BJP's strategic vision for Punjab. With increased participation anticipated, it seeks to convey a strong message of transformation to the people of Punjab.

