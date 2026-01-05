Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

The Janata Dal (Secular) has retracted its complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the nomination process for the Colaba civic polls, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar announced.

Despite the party's withdrawal, former MP Haribhau Rathod intends to pursue his personal complaint, accusing Narwekar of violating the election code and tampering with the process.

Opposition parties have also alleged misconduct by Narwekar. He, however, dismissed these charges as baseless. The controversy involves wards where Narwekar's relatives are candidates, with accusations of preventing rival nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)