Iyer's Heroics Lead Mumbai to Victory in Vizay Hazare Clash

Shreyas Iyer showcased his cricketing prowess with a remarkable 82-run inning, leading Mumbai to a narrow seven-run victory over Himachal Pradesh. The win secured Mumbai's place in the Vizay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals from Group C.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube contributed significantly with the ball, claiming four wickets for 68 runs. Mumbai's total of 299 was built on the foundation of Iyer's performance and opener Musheer Khan's 73 runs.

In another match, Punjab mirrored Mumbai's success, defeating Goa to also advance to the quarterfinals with 20 points in their group. Their bowling attack, led by Mayank Markande, played a pivotal role in restricting Goa to 211, which Punjab comfortably chased down.

(With inputs from agencies.)