Trump Disputes Russian Claims on Drone Attack Targeting Putin

President Donald Trump on Sunday refuted the Kremlin's assertion that Ukraine targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence with a drone strike. US officials, according to Trump, found no evidence to support such claims, countering statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This incident unfolded amid ongoing negotiations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met in Florida to discuss a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war. The Kremlin's accusations, however, were met with skepticism, with some European officials considering them an attempt to sabotage peace efforts.

Initially, Trump appeared to accept the Russian claims, relaying details from a conversation with Putin. However, by mid-week, he seemed to shift his stance, casting doubt on the allegations through his social media platform. Meanwhile, Putin has yet to show willingness to end the war, insisting on fulfilling Russia's territorial and military objectives.

