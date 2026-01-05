Left Menu

Trump Disputes Russian Claims on Drone Attack Targeting Putin

President Donald Trump rejected Kremlin's claim that Ukraine targeted Russian President Putin in a drone attack. Instead, he asserted that American officials found no evidence of such an event. The situation stirred controversy as it coincided with ongoing peace negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:44 IST
Trump Disputes Russian Claims on Drone Attack Targeting Putin
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday refuted the Kremlin's assertion that Ukraine targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence with a drone strike. US officials, according to Trump, found no evidence to support such claims, countering statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This incident unfolded amid ongoing negotiations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met in Florida to discuss a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war. The Kremlin's accusations, however, were met with skepticism, with some European officials considering them an attempt to sabotage peace efforts.

Initially, Trump appeared to accept the Russian claims, relaying details from a conversation with Putin. However, by mid-week, he seemed to shift his stance, casting doubt on the allegations through his social media platform. Meanwhile, Putin has yet to show willingness to end the war, insisting on fulfilling Russia's territorial and military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

 Global
2
Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
4
Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026