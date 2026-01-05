K Kavitha's Explosive Claims Against BRS: A Call for Reform

In a fiery speech within the Legislative Council, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha took a bold stance against her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's political party, alleging corruption during his regime and deriding the party's Constitution as a 'joke'. Kavitha asserted that she disagreed with certain contentious decisions made during the BRS rule.

Kavitha, who resigned from her MLC post following her suspension in September last year, has requested the Council Chairman to accept her resignation. She claimed that the Disciplinary Action Committee was hastily established, bypassing standard procedures like issuing a show cause notice.

Highlighting alleged corruption in infrastructural projects under the BRS regime, she cited examples like the inundated Collectorate buildings. Despite her suspension, Kavitha remains active in politics, criticizing both the BRS and Congress for corruption and expressing ambitions of becoming Chief Minister to rectify past grievances.

