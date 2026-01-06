Maoist Movement in Telangana Nearly Defunct Due to Surrenders
Maoist activity in Telangana is nearing its end, as a severe recruitment halt and mass surrenders cripple the group's operations. The state's police chief highlights ongoing efforts to integrate remaining members into society. A significant surrender outfit highlights the weakened state of the Maoist faction.
Maoist activity in Telangana is on the verge of collapse, primarily due to lack of fresh recruitment and mass surrenders, Telangana's Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy has revealed.
In 2025, over 500 Maoist ultras have surrendered, and only 17 members from Telangana remain active in the proscribed organization. The police are actively engaging with the families and friends of remaining members to persuade them to leave the underground movement.
In a major setback to the CPI (Maoist), a PLGA Battalion Commander and 19 others surrendered, handing over arms including AK-47s and ammunition, signaling the downfall of Maoist influence in the region.
