No Power Shift: Orban's Firm Stand on Leadership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he has no intention of transferring power to President Tamas Sulyok, maintaining the current power-sharing arrangement. While there were speculations about Orban potentially seeking the presidency and amending laws to increase its authority, these claims were dismissed by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:03 IST
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has firmly stated that he does not plan to cede his leadership role to President Tamas Sulyok, opting to sustain the existing power-sharing system.

In December, Bloomberg reported that Orban was contemplating assuming the presidency and altering legislation to establish it as the most influential position in Hungary. However, the government refuted these assertions.

This statement from Orban underscores his commitment to the current political structure and his unwillingness to modify the balance of power in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

