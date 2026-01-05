Left Menu

Starmer Criticizes U.S. Over Maduro Capture

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the complexity of the political situation following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He maintains the need for a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela, urging the U.S. to justify its actions within the framework of international law.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday commented on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States, calling the situation 'not straightforward.' He stressed that a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela remains his government's priority.

Starmer emphasized the importance of adhering to international law, stating it serves as a critical framework for judging the actions of all governments, including the U.S. He urged the United States to justify its actions, citing the situation's complexity and the ongoing developments.

The capture of Maduro occurred during a U.S. raid on Saturday, leading to his transfer to New York, where he faces drug-trafficking charges. Starmer's remarks reflect the delicate international dynamics at play in this unfolding scenario.

