Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Leadership Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, describing his governance as inefficient. He accused the government of rising corruption and poor administration. Kumaraswamy also condemned a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession, highlighting lapses in law and order under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:41 IST
Kumaraswamy Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Leadership Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, launched a sharp critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning his merit in office. Addressing media personnel at the JD(S) State office, Kumaraswamy argued that Siddaramaiah's tenure exemplifies failures in governance, claiming that his administrative record is best left forgotten and buried.

Highlighting what he perceives as inefficiencies, Kumaraswamy lamented that Karnataka, once a role model for good governance, now stands as a cautionary tale of mismanagement. He warned that the Congress party's current administration will be remembered for rampant corruption and administrative negligence, urging voters to hold them accountable in the next election cycle.

The Union Minister also condemned an incident in Bengaluru where stones were hurled at devotees during a religious procession, attributing such law and order issues to the state's declining administrative efficacy. DCP West Bengaluru reported that three minors were involved in the incident, underscoring the urgent need for robust law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
2
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
3
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India
4
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026