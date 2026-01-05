Kumaraswamy Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Leadership Amid Rising Tensions in Karnataka

Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, launched a sharp critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning his merit in office. Addressing media personnel at the JD(S) State office, Kumaraswamy argued that Siddaramaiah's tenure exemplifies failures in governance, claiming that his administrative record is best left forgotten and buried.

Highlighting what he perceives as inefficiencies, Kumaraswamy lamented that Karnataka, once a role model for good governance, now stands as a cautionary tale of mismanagement. He warned that the Congress party's current administration will be remembered for rampant corruption and administrative negligence, urging voters to hold them accountable in the next election cycle.

The Union Minister also condemned an incident in Bengaluru where stones were hurled at devotees during a religious procession, attributing such law and order issues to the state's declining administrative efficacy. DCP West Bengaluru reported that three minors were involved in the incident, underscoring the urgent need for robust law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)