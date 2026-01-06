Left Menu

Touadera's Third Term Triumph: A Controversial Victory in CAR

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term amid controversy. The election victory, achieving 76.15% of the vote, was marred by accusations of fraud. Touadera’s reign, supported by Russian assistance, has heightened political tensions with opposition alleging manipulative practices and questioning the referendum's legitimacy.

Touadera

In a decisive yet controversial election, President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic emerged victorious for a third term, garnering 76.15% of the vote according to provisional results announced on Monday. The victory allows the 68-year-old leader to extend his decade-long tenure in a nation struggling with instability.

Touadera's campaign was built on his record of bolstering national security, achieved with the aid of Russian mercenaries and Rwandan support. His administration also inked peace agreements with several rebel factions. Despite these accomplishments, opposition leaders accuse the campaign of electoral deceit, casting doubts even before the results were formally announced.

The election, boycotted by the main opposition coalition BRDC citing fairness concerns, will be scrutinized by the Constitutional Court until January 20. This victory is seen as strengthening Russian ties, though Touadera has shown interest in Western collaborations to tap into the country's abundant natural resources.

