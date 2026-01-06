Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy

BJP president Ravindra Chavan's remarks about erasing memories of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur have sparked criticism. Congress accuses the BJP of undermining Deshmukh's legacy, invoking the leader's significant contribution to the region's development. The remarks have been condemned by various Congress leaders.

In a recent gathering, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan caused a stir with his comments suggesting that memories of the late former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh would fade in his hometown of Latur.

Addressing party workers, Chavan's remarks sparked backlash, with the Congress accusing the BJP of trying to diminish Deshmukh's legacy.

Congress leaders strongly condemned the comments, asserting that Deshmukh's contributions have left a lasting impact on Latur and Maharashtra, and cannot be easily forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

