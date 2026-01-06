Controversy Erupts over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh's Legacy

In a recent gathering, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan caused a stir with his comments suggesting that memories of the late former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh would fade in his hometown of Latur.

Addressing party workers, Chavan's remarks sparked backlash, with the Congress accusing the BJP of trying to diminish Deshmukh's legacy.

Congress leaders strongly condemned the comments, asserting that Deshmukh's contributions have left a lasting impact on Latur and Maharashtra, and cannot be easily forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)