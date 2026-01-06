Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Set to Make History as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lauds Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he nears a record tenure. Despite past political rivalry, both leaders present a united front. Amid tensions and recent violence in Ballari, Shivakumar emphasizes peace for the region after a tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:57 IST
Siddaramaiah Set to Make History as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar applauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for nearing a record tenure, highlighting the historic significance of his leadership. He noted that Siddaramaiah will continually be recognized in history for his contributions to the state.

Addressing his political ambitions, Shivakumar remarked on his journey from a humble village background to his current prominence, deflecting speculative questions about his future. Tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar arose as the Congress government reached mid-term, leading to the intervention by the party's high command.

Following reports of violence in Ballari leading to the death of a Congress worker, Shivakumar stressed the need for peace in the conflict-ridden area. He expressed that the local populace has endured enough conflict and deserved tranquility moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

 Global
3
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

 Denmark
4
Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026