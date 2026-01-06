Siddaramaiah Set to Make History as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lauds Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he nears a record tenure. Despite past political rivalry, both leaders present a united front. Amid tensions and recent violence in Ballari, Shivakumar emphasizes peace for the region after a tragic incident.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar applauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for nearing a record tenure, highlighting the historic significance of his leadership. He noted that Siddaramaiah will continually be recognized in history for his contributions to the state.
Addressing his political ambitions, Shivakumar remarked on his journey from a humble village background to his current prominence, deflecting speculative questions about his future. Tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar arose as the Congress government reached mid-term, leading to the intervention by the party's high command.
Following reports of violence in Ballari leading to the death of a Congress worker, Shivakumar stressed the need for peace in the conflict-ridden area. He expressed that the local populace has endured enough conflict and deserved tranquility moving forward.
