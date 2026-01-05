Left Menu

Amit Shah Graces Grand Pongal Festival Celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a grand Pongal celebration by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Mannarpuram. The event featured Pongal cooked in 1,008 pots, and aimed to connect with the masses under the banner 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal'. Shah also visited ancient temples in Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a vibrant Pongal festival celebration orchestrated by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Mannarpuram on Monday. The event aimed to forge a connection with the public under the banner of 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal', referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traditional Pongal delicacy, lovingly prepared with rice, dhal, and jaggery and enriched with ghee, was cooked in 1,008 ornately decorated pots. These pots were attractively arranged with sugarcane, adding to the festive aura.

Also in attendance were Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, and other prominent leaders. Earlier, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah visited the historic Sri Jambukeshwar Akilandeshwari temple and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple.

