Machado's Bold Return as Venezuela Faces Turbulent Transition

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's prominent opposition leader, has announced her intention to swiftly return to Venezuela, commending U.S. President Donald Trump for ousting her adversary, Nicolas Maduro. Machado, 58, an attorney and mother, aims to triumph in future elections, overcoming fraudulent past conditions.

Machado, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledged Trump's decisive role in Venezuela, expressing gratitude for his interventions against the Maduro regime. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful for a substantial victory, assuming she can contest in free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Maduro's arrest in New York on narcotics charges has sparked international discussions. New interim leader Delcy Rodriguez seeks to stabilize the nation, facing a mix of cooperation and confrontation with the United States. Political tensions and economic struggles persist as Venezuela endeavors to navigate its future.