Left Menu

Machado's Bold Return as Venezuela Faces Turbulent Transition

Venezuela's key opposition leader Maria Corina Machado plans a return to her homeland, championing U.S. President Trump for unseating Nicolas Maduro. She vowed to achieve victory in upcoming elections despite challenging conditions. This political shift comes as Venezuela grapples with leadership upheavals and economic crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:34 IST
Machado's Bold Return as Venezuela Faces Turbulent Transition
Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's prominent opposition leader, has announced her intention to swiftly return to Venezuela, commending U.S. President Donald Trump for ousting her adversary, Nicolas Maduro. Machado, 58, an attorney and mother, aims to triumph in future elections, overcoming fraudulent past conditions.

Machado, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledged Trump's decisive role in Venezuela, expressing gratitude for his interventions against the Maduro regime. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful for a substantial victory, assuming she can contest in free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Maduro's arrest in New York on narcotics charges has sparked international discussions. New interim leader Delcy Rodriguez seeks to stabilize the nation, facing a mix of cooperation and confrontation with the United States. Political tensions and economic struggles persist as Venezuela endeavors to navigate its future.

TRENDING

1
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
2
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia
3
Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026