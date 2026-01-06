Greenland's Strategic Role: Europe Stands with Denmark Against U.S. Ambitions

In a unified declaration, European leaders expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland against U.S. ambitions for the Arctic island. Citing Greenland's strategic military importance and mineral wealth, they emphasized that the island's future should be decided by its residents, not external powers.

The joint statement, supported by nations including France, Germany, and the UK, follows U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, stirring defense discussions among NATO allies. European leaders assured that Arctic security remains a collective responsibility and highlighted their increased presence in the region.

Trump's remarks about the necessity of Greenland for defense have reignited international concerns, especially following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela. Greenland's government aims to bolster ties with the United States, reassuring citizens about sovereignty matters as the strategic island plays a critical role in western defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)