Venezuela's Tumultuous Transition: Maria Corina Machado’s Return

Venezuela's political landscape faces upheaval as opposition leader Maria Corina Machado prepares to return, bolstered by U.S. support in toppling longstanding adversary Nicolas Maduro.

President Trump, while praised by Machado, prioritizes stability and interim cooperation with Maduro's allies, causing discontent among the Venezuelan diaspora.

Machado remains steadfast in her vision for democratic reform, advocating for immediate political prisoner releases, as global powers scrutinize U.S. intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)