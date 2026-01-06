Left Menu

Venezuela's Tumultuous Transition: Maria Corina Machado’s Return

Venezuela's main opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, commends U.S. President Donald Trump for the ousting of Nicolas Maduro and expresses her intent to return home. Despite her optimism for free elections, Trump seeks collaboration with interim President Delcy Rodriguez, leaving Venezuela's future in uncertain waters.

Maria Corina Machado

Venezuela's political landscape faces upheaval as opposition leader Maria Corina Machado prepares to return, bolstered by U.S. support in toppling longstanding adversary Nicolas Maduro.

President Trump, while praised by Machado, prioritizes stability and interim cooperation with Maduro's allies, causing discontent among the Venezuelan diaspora.

Machado remains steadfast in her vision for democratic reform, advocating for immediate political prisoner releases, as global powers scrutinize U.S. intervention.

