Thane 2024: Parties Promise Transformation with Major Reforms

In a strategic move ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have laid out a comprehensive manifesto, promising significant upgrades in the city's infrastructure, healthcare, and education sectors. The alliance took a hard stance against the ruling Shiv Sena's track record, with allegations that the party failed to deliver on its 2017 promises.

Spearheaded by Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare, the opposition aims to resolve Thane's chronic traffic issues through innovative road construction techniques and enhanced connectivity projects. Key infrastructure commitments include the Gaimukh to Saket-Kharegaon Coastal Road and the Thane-Borivali subway.

The alliance also committed to transforming Thane's environment by addressing air quality and water scarcity challenges, introducing the 'Dharmaveer Morbid Service' for generic medications, and enhancing public health facilities. Educational reforms and sports development through CSR-led initiatives and the 'Thane for Olympics' programme are also on the agenda, alongside ambitious plans for a greener, energy-efficient cityscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)