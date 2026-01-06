Global Consensus: Greenland's Sovereignty Reaffirmed Amid U.S. Ambitions

In a major show of unity, leaders from prominent European nations have affirmed their support for Greenland amidst renewed interest from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has reiterated his desire to bring Greenland under U.S. control, citing its strategic importance to the American military.

The tension has drawn a strong response from European allies including France, Germany, and Britain, who insist that Greenland's fate is a matter for its people and Denmark alone to decide. Their joint statement highlights the critical need for collective security in the Arctic region through NATO.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called for a "respectful dialogue" with the U.S., emphasizing that Greenland's status is governed by international law. Meanwhile, the U.S. appointed Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, aiming to explore possible economic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)