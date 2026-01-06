Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has recommended action against four AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for not attending proceedings regarding the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar'. The controversy centers on claims about the renovated section's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee has stirred a political storm recommending action against key AAP figures, including ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The summons relate to their absence at hearings aimed at verifying the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar', alleged to be a former British-era execution room.

The AAP, however, has accused the ruling BJP of using the heated debates as a red herring to overshadow pressing environmental concerns like pollution. They argue that the historical room was misleadingly declared as a historic monument under the previous dispensation.

Despite the formal requests for attendance, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders cited jurisdictional overreach, leading them to approach the High Court. As this simmering controversy unfolds, the committee promises further investigation, signaling more political drama ahead.

