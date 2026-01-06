Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee has stirred a political storm recommending action against key AAP figures, including ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The summons relate to their absence at hearings aimed at verifying the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar', alleged to be a former British-era execution room.

The AAP, however, has accused the ruling BJP of using the heated debates as a red herring to overshadow pressing environmental concerns like pollution. They argue that the historical room was misleadingly declared as a historic monument under the previous dispensation.

Despite the formal requests for attendance, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders cited jurisdictional overreach, leading them to approach the High Court. As this simmering controversy unfolds, the committee promises further investigation, signaling more political drama ahead.