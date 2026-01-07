Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

In a dramatic turn, a Yemeni council has expelled Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of a separatist movement, marking a significant escalation in tensions. The council accused him of treason.

This move, reported by the anti-Houthi controlled SABA news agency, highlights the increasing rift between the Saudi-backed forces and the Southern Transitional Council, previously supported by the UAE.

Reports suggest that al-Zubaidi, expected to fly to Saudi Arabia, instead chose to assemble weapons and armed fighters, eluding capture. The Southern Transitional Council has yet to respond to the charges brought forth by the Presidential Leadership Council.

