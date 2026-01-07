Left Menu

Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

A council in Yemen expelled the leader of a separatist movement, charging him with treason in the latest flare-up between Saudi-backed forces and the Southern Transitional Council, previously supported by the UAE. The separatist leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, dodged a flight to Saudi Arabia, opting instead to build up armed resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:46 IST
Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader
In a dramatic turn, a Yemeni council has expelled Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of a separatist movement, marking a significant escalation in tensions. The council accused him of treason.

This move, reported by the anti-Houthi controlled SABA news agency, highlights the increasing rift between the Saudi-backed forces and the Southern Transitional Council, previously supported by the UAE.

Reports suggest that al-Zubaidi, expected to fly to Saudi Arabia, instead chose to assemble weapons and armed fighters, eluding capture. The Southern Transitional Council has yet to respond to the charges brought forth by the Presidential Leadership Council.

