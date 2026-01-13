Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

A political storm brews in Delhi as the government released a provocative poster demanding an explanation from Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena. The controversy centers around remarks made during an Assembly session, which allegedly used offensive language, sparking tensions over religious sensitivity.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, addressing reporters, detailed the incident that took place during a session recognizing the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and others. He criticized Marlena's absence from the Assembly and media and demanded her public apology for the alleged statements.

Accusations extend to purported misuse of Punjab government resources to suppress the issue, with Mishra urging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to steer clear. The call was made for Atishi Marlena to engage with the media and legal proceedings to address the rising questions around her remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)