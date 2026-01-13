Left Menu

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi government sparked a controversy by questioning the absence of Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena with a provocative poster. Allegations were made over her remarks during a Delhi Assembly session, accused of using language that hurt religious sentiments. Efforts to suppress the issue were also claimed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:27 IST
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly
Atishi Marlena
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brews in Delhi as the government released a provocative poster demanding an explanation from Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena. The controversy centers around remarks made during an Assembly session, which allegedly used offensive language, sparking tensions over religious sensitivity.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, addressing reporters, detailed the incident that took place during a session recognizing the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and others. He criticized Marlena's absence from the Assembly and media and demanded her public apology for the alleged statements.

Accusations extend to purported misuse of Punjab government resources to suppress the issue, with Mishra urging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to steer clear. The call was made for Atishi Marlena to engage with the media and legal proceedings to address the rising questions around her remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026