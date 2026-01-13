Left Menu

Uganda's Electoral Showdown: Museveni vs. Wine

President Yoweri Museveni and main opponent Bobi Wine conclude rallies ahead of Uganda's decisive election. Museveni, seeking a seventh term, faces a growing opposition led by Wine, amid concerns of military deployments and allegations of authoritarianism. The election occurs as unemployment and political unrest persist.

Kampala | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:01 IST
In Uganda's tense political landscape, President Yoweri Museveni and rival Bobi Wine culminated their election campaigns with rallies amidst heightened military presence.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, aims for a seventh term, while Wine harnesses support among the youth, demanding change and economic reforms.

The upcoming election has raised global attention, with allegations of potential vote rigging and militarized streets threatening democratic progress in the nation.

