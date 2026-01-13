Uganda's Electoral Showdown: Museveni vs. Wine

In Uganda's tense political landscape, President Yoweri Museveni and rival Bobi Wine culminated their election campaigns with rallies amidst heightened military presence.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, aims for a seventh term, while Wine harnesses support among the youth, demanding change and economic reforms.

The upcoming election has raised global attention, with allegations of potential vote rigging and militarized streets threatening democratic progress in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)