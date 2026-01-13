Ritualistic Protest Erupts Over Bodybuilding Event at Sacred Venue

In a symbolic protest, a local organization in Bhubaneswar used cow dung water to 'purify' the Bhajan Mandap after a women's bodybuilding championship was held there. The protest took place near the revered Lord Lingaraj temple, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the venue.

The 12th East Zone Men's & Women's Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2026 saw various participants from eastern states gather at the Bhajan Mandap on January 10 and 11. However, local citizens, led by the Puruna Bhubaneswar Sachetan Nagarik Brunda, expressed their discontent, calling the event disrespectful and demanding that such championships not be held near sacred sites in the future.

Women bodybuilders and their association responded strongly to this ritualistic protest, emphasizing that bodybuilding is a legitimate sport with a specific dress code. Anupama Swain, a participant, highlighted the disrespect caused by the protest, while Sumitra Tripathy, chairperson of the Odisha Body Building Association, defended the integrity and professionalism of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)