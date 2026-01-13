Unprecedented Move: Trump and Greenland

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has described U.S. President Donald Trump's potential move to control Greenland as a historically unprecedented scenario for NATO. The remark was made during a press conference held in Berlin on Tuesday.

Pistorius noted that such a development would be unparalleled in the annals of NATO and any global defense alliances. The implications of this potential move remain a focal point for international military and political observers.

The discussion around Greenland's sovereignty has sparked widespread debate about the legal and geopolitical ramifications of such an action. The strategic and political stakes involved highlight the complexities of international relations on this matter.

