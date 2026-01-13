Election Heat: Allegations Fly in Latur Civic Polls Clash

Tensions are high in Maharashtra's Latur district as police register cases against both Congress and BJP candidates ahead of the civic polls slated for January 15. Allegations of assault and bribery have surfaced, with officials confirming separate incidents involving candidates from both major parties.

In one incident, BJP's city district general secretary, Sanjay Vasant Gir, accused Congress candidate Sundar Patil Kavhekar and his supporters of physically assaulting him and making death threats. Gir alleges the confrontation occurred while attending a party rally, during which his shirt was torn.

On the other side, a farmer claimed Gir attempted to bribe him with Rs 5,000 to sway his vote. As the accusations mount, Gandhi Chowk police have taken action, underscoring the intensifying rivalries as the election date approaches.

