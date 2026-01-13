Left Menu

Election Heat: Allegations Fly in Latur Civic Polls Clash

In Latur, Maharashtra, election tensions escalate with allegations against Congress and BJP candidates. Cases were registered over alleged assaults and bribery attempts. BJP's Sanjay Vasant Gir claims assault by Congress' Sundar Patil Kavhekar, while Gir faces accusations of trying to bribe a farmer for votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST
Election Heat: Allegations Fly in Latur Civic Polls Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are high in Maharashtra's Latur district as police register cases against both Congress and BJP candidates ahead of the civic polls slated for January 15. Allegations of assault and bribery have surfaced, with officials confirming separate incidents involving candidates from both major parties.

In one incident, BJP's city district general secretary, Sanjay Vasant Gir, accused Congress candidate Sundar Patil Kavhekar and his supporters of physically assaulting him and making death threats. Gir alleges the confrontation occurred while attending a party rally, during which his shirt was torn.

On the other side, a farmer claimed Gir attempted to bribe him with Rs 5,000 to sway his vote. As the accusations mount, Gandhi Chowk police have taken action, underscoring the intensifying rivalries as the election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026