Trump's Cryptic Message to Iranian Protesters: 'Help is on its Way'

President Donald Trump responded cryptically to media inquiries about his social media comment, 'help is on its way,' directed at Iranian protesters. Trump advised reporters to decipher the meaning themselves while he was en route to Detroit for an economic address.

In a cryptic exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed inquiries about his social media remark, 'help is on its way,' intended for Iranian protesters. The President urged reporters to determine the message's meaning themselves.

Trump's remarks, shrouded in mystery, came as he prepared to deliver a speech focused on the economy in Detroit.

The ambiguity surrounding his statement has left many speculating about the U.S.'s potential actions or intentions in response to the ongoing protests in Iran.

