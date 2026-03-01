Maria Corina Machado: The Awaited Return

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has announced her intention to return to her home country within the coming weeks. This announcement was made via a message on her social media accounts on Sunday. The 58-year-old industrial engineer has been in the United States following her departure from Venezuela last December to receive the Nobel Prize in Oslo.

The anticipation surrounding Machado's return has intensified following the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Machado is currently under investigation in Venezuela, with Interim President Delcy Rodriguez asserting that she needs to "answer to Venezuela" for her backing of U.S. military interventions targeting Caracas.

Machado's arrival back in Venezuela is highly awaited, as her involvement in the U.S.-led actions has been a controversial subject and poses potential political repercussions. Her forthcoming return is seen as pivotal amidst the ongoing political tension in the country.