Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi Calls Snap Election Amid Rising Support

Japan's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is set to dissolve the lower house of parliament, initiating a national election to strengthen her party's position. With rising public support, Takaichi aims to tackle economic issues and national security, while striving for a majority in the powerful lower chamber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:58 IST
Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is scheduled to dissolve the lower house of parliament next week, setting the stage for a national election involving all 465 seats. This move marks her first pivotal election test since assuming office in October.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Secretary-General, Shunichi Suzuki, announced that Takaichi will reveal election specifics on Monday. The snap election comes as a strategic response to regain voter confidence following public dissatisfaction over economic concerns and previous funding scandals.

A strong election outcome could empower Takaichi within her party, enabling her to pass crucial legislation and push for increased defense spending. Despite facing challenges like rising living costs and the devaluation of the yen, she intends to leverage her current backing of over 60% to restore the LDP's majority.

