FTSE 100 Steadies Amid Mixed Signals and Global Tensions
The FTSE 100 remained stable, closing down 0.03% as investors navigated mixed corporate news and U.S. inflation data. Energy stocks rose due to geopolitical issues while the U.S. inflation report prompted comments from Trump about rate cuts. The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas index increased by 2.3%.
The UK's FTSE 100 index finished largely unchanged on Tuesday as market participants sifted through mixed corporate updates and U.S. inflation data. The blue-chip index concluded at 10,137.35 points, inching down by just 0.03%, a day after experiencing a record high.
Energy stocks moved higher as geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela drove up oil prices, with the FTSE 350 Oil & Gas index climbing 2.3% as BP and Shell each saw gains of approximately 2%. Meanwhile, the outlook for interest rates remained uncertain, with core U.S. inflation slightly below expectations, fueling discussions about potential Federal Reserve actions.
A separate boost in the precious metals and mining index occurred as gold prices reached new heights. Yet, wider-market movements saw fluctuations, with healthcare and utilities indices dipping. Raspberry Pi and Smith & Nephew experienced notable stock declines, while Whitbread led gains on the FTSE 100 index.
