Diplomatic Standoff: Greenland Not For Sale
Denmark and Greenland's leaders engaged in crucial talks at the White House to address U.S. demands for control over Greenland. As tensions escalated, with Trump justifying the island's strategic importance, both European allies and local leaders reiterated that Greenland is not for sale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:38 IST
The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met at the White House to negotiate with U.S. officials about President Donald Trump's controversial proposition for the U.S. to control Greenland.
Despite escalating rhetoric from Trump, Denmark and Greenland insisted the island is not for sale, emphasizing the reckless nature of threats related to forced acquisition.
European allies and local Greenlandic leaders remain united in their stance against U.S. demands, reinforcing diplomatic solutions while resisting annexation efforts.
