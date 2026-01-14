Diplomatic Standoff: Greenland Not For Sale

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met at the White House to negotiate with U.S. officials about President Donald Trump's controversial proposition for the U.S. to control Greenland.

Despite escalating rhetoric from Trump, Denmark and Greenland insisted the island is not for sale, emphasizing the reckless nature of threats related to forced acquisition.

European allies and local Greenlandic leaders remain united in their stance against U.S. demands, reinforcing diplomatic solutions while resisting annexation efforts.